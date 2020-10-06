Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tema Youth owner Wilfred Osei hails former player Thomas Partey's move to Arsenal

Thomas Partey with Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer

Tema Youth president Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer is backing their former player Thomas Partey to excel at his new club Arsenal.



Partey sealed his move to the English Premier League side before the transfer deadline.



This was after the Gunners invoked an automatic transfer by paying the full buyout clause of £45m from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.



The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract to end months of speculation over the move.



Partey underwent a successful medical examination in Madrid on Monday before putting pen to paper on deal until 2025, and will pocket £250,000 as weekly wages.



Osei, popularly known as Palmer, took to Twitter to celebrate Partey's move to the Emirate Stadium by posting: 'Congratulations @Thomaspartey22 !! Great addition to the Arsenal set up. I wish you well.'





Congratulations @Thomaspartey22!! Great addition to the Arsenal set up. I wish you well. pic.twitter.com/bv7R7BopBN — Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer (@oseipalmerP4P) October 5, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.