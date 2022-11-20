Tema MCE wishes Black Stars well

Sports News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is wishing the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, a successful world cup bid as the stars prepare to embark on their campaign in Qatar.



In a message posted on social media, the Mayor of the harbour city urged the stars to go for the cup itself, pointing out that lifting the cup is possible for any of the teams featuring in the global showpiece.



“First, I congratulate you for making it to Qatar because it took wins in qualifiers that were hard fought for to reach where you are today,” the statement opened.



“On behalf of the good people of Tema and Ghanaians in general, I send you the best of wishes and encourage you to go all out for the cup because every single one of the teams in Qatar can lift the cup and you are among those teams,” the Mayor added.



The Black Stars happens to be one of the under dog teams for the 2022 world cup, after a hard qualification campaign and a number of friendly matches in which the team had not impressed pundits.



As if that is not enough, the team finds itself in a very tough group that includes Christiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, South American giants, Uruguay and Asian giants, South Korea.Many have predicted that the Black Stars will not make it past the 1/16th stage of the tournament because of the quality that they are up against in their group.



However, as the Tema Mayor points out, the same Black Stars which people are not giving a dog’s chance only on Thursday beat a top flight world cup side, Switzerland.



“For those who are doubting your ability to make any meaningful impact in the tournament, I believe you have given them cause to start revising their notes with the superb 2 : 0 win over Switzerland,” the MCE wrote, pointing out that, “this is the same Switzerland which earlier beat Portugal and Spain in friendly matches.”According to Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, “just as we beat Switzerland, which beat Portugal and Spain, we can also beat any team that comes our away in the tournament. All we need is the tough mental attitude that we used to beat Switzerland.Ghana will open its campaign on the 24th of November by facing Portugal at Stadium 974. it would be recalled that the two teams clashed at the last time Ghana was at the World Cup and the Black Stars lost by 2-1 at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha in Brasilia.But Ghana’s history in the world cup is not bad. It is one of only three African countries, including Cameroon and Senegal, which have reached the quarter finals of the World Cup.