Tema District FA chairman appeals to gov’t to renovate Tema Sports Stadium

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Tema District Football Association chairman, Dasoberi Adu Asare, has appealed to government to consider the Tema Sports Stadium as part of its One District, One Astro-Turf project.



The Tema Sports Stadium which was constructed in 2008 for the Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana has not been renovated ever since.



The facility was constructed by the Ghana Football Association and then handed over to the National Sports Authority (NSA) after the tournament.



The artificial turf at the Tema Sports Stadium is currently in a deplorable state after because its 10-year life span has elapsed.



“There has not been much attention on the venue because of lack of football since the Anas expose and the COVID-19 pandemic. The pitch was supposed to be used for 10 years and then changed. But we are currently in 2021 and there has not been any change”, Adu-Asare told Happy 98.9 FM.



“We are appealing to the government to come to our aid. They should also consider the Tema Sports Stadium as part of the One District, One Astroturf project”.



The District FA chairman added that they hope Tema Youth qualify to the Ghana Premier League which could also bring a lot of attention to the facility to urge the various stakeholders renovate the place.



“We are hoping Tema Youth will qualify to the Premier League which will also bring a lot of attention on the Sports Stadium”.