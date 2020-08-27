Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tekpetey, Manu demoted Europa League as Ludogerets suffer UCL elimination

Ghanaian striker, Bernard Tekpety

Ghanaian duo Bernard Tekpety and Elvis Manu have both dropped to the Europa League following Ludogerets elimination from the UEFA Champions League qualifying round against Midtjylland.



Ludogerets lost to Midtjylland by a lone goal to exit the competition on Wednesday Razgrad in the second preliminary round.



Bernard Tekpetey came on a substitute for Anicet in the 54th minute of the second half whilst Elvis Manu played no part in the game.



Junior Brumado scored the winning goal for the Danish champions in the 77th minute to secure safe passage for Midtjylland into the next round.



The Bulgarian giants will enter into the second round of the Europa League qualifiers.





