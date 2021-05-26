Teenager Daniel Owusu eulogizes Austrian second-tier side SV Horn after ending loan spell

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Daniel Owusu has penned an emotional goodbye message to Austrian second-tier side Horn and their fans after ending his loan spell.



The 18-year-old, owned by giants Red Bull Salzburg, was farmed out in February for more first team experience.



Owusu managed ten league appearances as they finished second-bottom on the table after 30 matches.



''Today, I say goodbye to an amazing team that offered me my very first opportunity to have my professional debut in Austria,'' the former WAFA player posted on his Instagram page.



''As if that wasn't enough, I was offered the needed support by the coaching staff, the team and the workers at this club to ease my transition into the European football.



''Even though the amazing fans of this club did not have the opportunity to watch our games, I am still grateful to their support as they kept themselves and their families safe at home.



''In this team, I learnt what it meant to keep fighting in difficult situations to the very end. I was also amazed by the bond that existed between the coaching staff and the playing body and I quickly realised how important that was in keeping high spirit in the team.



''As the saying goes, everything that has a beginning has an end. As I return back to RB Salzburg, I wish to say that SV Horn would forever remain in my heart. I wish everyone the best in the future and I hope our paths cross again!''