Teenage twins Enock and Ebenezer Agyei sign three-year contracts with Anderlecht

Budding Ghanaian talents, Enock and Ebenezer Agyei

Ghanaian twins Enock and Ebenezer Agyei have both signed three-year contracts with Belgian giants Anderlecht.



The talented duo penned the new deal with the White and Purples after five years at the club.



Enock, 15, a winger-cum-playmaker, is already in the U21 team led by Craig Bellamy.



On Monday, 31 August 2020, he featured for the U21 side in their 4-0 win over AS Eupen in the Reserves League.



Defender Ebenezer Agyei continues to progress with the U16s.



"In order to pay a nice tribute to their mother, who died at the beginning of the year, they decided to display her name (“ Boateng En ”and“ Boateng Eb ”) on their jerseys if they succeed in joining our first team,'' a club statement read.

