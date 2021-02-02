Teenage striker Kwadwo Baah agrees to sign for Manchester City at end of season

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Budding Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Baah will sign for English Premier League side Manchester City at the end of the season.
The 18-year-old reached an agreement with Pep Guardiola's side on Monday.
Baah's contract with his current club Rochdale- in League One-expires at the end of the season.
His pre-contract agreement with City will see Rochdale to receive a fee.
Baah is expected to be loaned out next season to him to continue his development.
The Stuttgart-born has scored three goals in 14 appearances for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side in League One so far.