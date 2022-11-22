Technological advancement in Ghana football a must – Felix Romark

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Sports Data Analyst, Felix Romark has called for technological advancement in Ghana Football to match up with advanced countries.



Speaking on the GTV Sport+ Matchday Show, he stated that, contemporary football has witnessed some technological improvements like the use of VAR in analysing matches.



“When it comes to what we do here, we need to have a plan for how we practice or play football in this country because it seems we are far away,” he explained.



However, he commended the Black Stars technical team for adopting the use of some gadgets in the match between Ghana and Switzerland.



“You look at the Switzerland game, the team had a gadget on them; underneath their shirt. The Black Stars team and I was so impressed,” Mr. Romark added.



He also argued that technology is going to play a pivotal role in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



“This World Cup will not be won by only the eleven or twenty-six players you are taking to the tournament. Technology will play a huge part”.



Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is an officiating system that employs match reviews to aid referees to enforce the rules of the game.



On March 3, 2018, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) formally wrote VAR into the Law of the Game. It was first used in the international friendly between France and Italy in June 20l6.