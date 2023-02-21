Technically and tactically we were ahead of Asante Kotoko – Nsoatreman FC coach brags

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The assistant coach of Nsoatreman FC, Boniface Ayipah has indicated that Asante Kotoko are lucky they drew in the Ghana Premier League match over the weekend.



The two clubs locked horns in a Week 18 encounter of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league campaign on Saturday.



At the end of the 90 minutes, the two clubs had to settle for a point each after a goalless draw.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Nsoatreman FC assistant coach Boniface Ayipah argued that his side was the better team.



"Kotoko did not create a single goal-scoring chance. Their defensive network was solid and their goalkeeper was fantastic and it was the goalkeeper that saved them.



“Technically and tactically we drew with Kotoko but we were ahead of them because we created about three goalscoring chances which we couldn’t make good use of,” the coach bragged.



After dropping points over the weekend, Asante Kotoko are now seven points behind Aduana Stars, the team on top of the Ghana Premier League table.