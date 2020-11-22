Sports News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Techiman Wonders to face GFA's Disciplinary Committee for allegedly flouting coronavirus protocols

Wonders defeated Dwarfs 2-0

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC have been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for allegedly flouting the approved GFA Matchday Covid-19 Protocols. The Premier League club failed to ensure that only the required number of persons permitted were at their home match against Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs FC.



During their Ghana Premier Day 2 match against Ebusua Dwarfs on Friday, the club failed to implement fully and strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocols on the number of persons allowed per match, a duty that the trained Club Safety and Security Officer must perform.



The Club thus defied directives to play the match behind closed doors without spectators by allowing spectators to the stadium for the match.



In compliance with the provisions of the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols, the club has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee.



The Club is expected to submit a Statement of Defence or should the club opt for personal hearing, the club will appear at a sitting of the Disciplinary Committee at a date to be announced.

