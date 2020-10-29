Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Techiman Eleven Wonders players refusing contract renewal due to unpaid salaries - Reports

Techiman Eleven Wonders are yet to make new signings to beef up their squad

Some players of Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders have refused to renew their contract after its expiration, according to a report by Light FM.



The players are refusing to renew their contract due to the team's inability to pay their salaries for the past four months.



According to the report, other players owed are planning to also boycott training if management does not settle the unpaid debts in the coming days.



Most Ghanaian clubs have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic resulting in clubs struggling to pay players their monthly wages.



Techiman Eleven Wonders are yet to make new signings to beef up their squad ahead of the new season in the ongoing transfer window which ends on 31 October 2020.



In a recent interview, team owner Nana Ameyaw Manu disclosed that the highest-paid player at the club receives GH¢ 1,500 and the lowest receiving GH¢400.



Techiman Eleven Wonders are preparing for their league opener against Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium next month and have been hit with this saga of key players refusing to renew their contract.





















