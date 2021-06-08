Techiman City FC has withdrawn from the Division One League

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Techiman City FC, a former Ghana Premier League club, has withdrawn from the current Division One League, according to Ghanasportspage.com.



Despite having played more than 20 league games, the disgruntled club from Techiman has decided to stop their season in 2020/2021 Division One League.



After failing to fulfil its matchday 23 league encounter against Steadfast FC, the club is anticipated to issue an official declaration in the following hours. Techiman City FC was supposed to face Steadfast FC on Sunday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, however, they did not show up.



The club made a statement claiming that they had been mistreated and targeted by some authorities as a result of their club president Kwadwo Ntim, well known as Micky Charles in football circles, speaking out against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Techiman City is currently in 15th place in the league table with 14 points after 22 games.