Teary Stephen Appiah explains why he supported his son to quit school for football

Sports News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, shed tears as has recounted how his son quit school to pursue his football career.



Speaking on Tv3 Saturday, May 15, Appiah said, although, difficult he had to support his son’s decision to quit school and take up football.



He is confident his son will do better than him, saying “it will be difficult for him to fail”, but has advised Rodney to have these qualities “determination, hard work, focus, discipline and passion”.



Appiah said, at first, he wasn’t convinced but after speaking with his wife, they decided to support their son’s dream.



“Rodney is a student but at a point, he wanted to play football. At times he goes to school, comes back and he is moody so one day I sat him down I asked ‘why are you moody?’ and he said ‘I want to play football’.



“So looking at the system here, it’s either you play football and quit school or quit football and go to school. I told him, Rodney ‘here the system is not like in Europe where you can combine both’ but still, he wanted to play football.



“One day I was at home with my wife, we had a chat and I told him about Rodney. She was a little bit [uncomfortable]… We spoke about it and one dawn I woke her up I said that I have taken the decision to support and help Rodney to play,” he revealed.



Appiah said they started training last year, during the lockdown period. They wake up as early as 3am to train.



Rodney signed a professional contract with Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics in March this year, but he is yet to make his debut. He has been named on the bench four times in the second round.



Appiah admits his relationship with caretaker coaches Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram helped secure trials for Rodney at the club. The teenager impressed and was rewarded with the contract, Appiah said.



He added; “I must say I envy Abedi Pele because I know the joy the man has when he is watching football [when Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are playing].. even though when my son is warming up, I feel the joy.”



