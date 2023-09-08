'Tears and boobs on offer' as Kumasi ladies drool over Semenyo, Kudus after CAR game

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Some Ghanaian ladies who visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to watch Ghana's win over Central African Republic have expressed their admiration for Black Sars duo Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo.



In one video, a lady could not hold back her tears after seeing Kudus who opted to take a photo with her. While posing for the picture the lady could not hide her smile as he got starstruck and broke down into tears instead.



In another video sighted by GhanaWeb, one lady offered to breastfeed Bournemouth striker Semenyo as a reward for his magnificent display during the game.



"Antoine Semenyo should look for me. He should come for me to breastfeed him because I really like him. Oh God, this boy...He is very good. He played well today not only Kudus. He did really well. Antoine Semenyo, come for breastmilk."



Mohammed Kudus scored Ghana's equalizer in the game while Semenyo assisted the match winner at the dearth as Ghana beat Central Africa Republic 2-1 in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



All this for Antoine Semenyo alone? No, I have to play for the Black Stars???? pic.twitter.com/lSvWybDqpc — MINGLE (@Its_Mingle) September 8, 2023

