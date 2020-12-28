Basketball of Monday, 28 December 2020

Teams expected in Accra tonight for 2020 UPAC

This years UPAC tourney will be held in Tema

Basketballghana.com can confirm teams representing tertiary educational institutions located outside Accra are expected to touch base in Ghana’s capital city later tonight.



Their arrival comes ahead of their participation in the Special edition of the Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship.



The tournament takes place on Tuesday, December 29 and Wednesday, December 30 at the Tema Community 4 Court with eight teams expected to compete for the title.



Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) and Takoradi Technical University (TTU) are expected to arrive later tonight.



All teams competing in the upcoming two-day event were invited in a downsized field of competitors, unlike previous editions that had 32 teams compete across divisions with divisional winners making their way to Accra for the national competition.



The onset of the Corona virus disrupted the pattern for this year and it has led to registering fewer teams than expected. COVID 19 related rules including wearing of nose masks and using hand sanitizers are to be enforced at the location.





