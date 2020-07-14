Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Teams abroad could not sign me because of my age - Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, has revealed that he was approached by big clubs abroad three years ago but could not make the move due to his age.



Danlad came into the limelight during the U-17 World Cup in India.



The goalie who was 14 at the time, put up admirable performances for the team and earned praise around the world.



The Berekum Chelsea loanee stated that he had huge interest after that tournament but age proved to be a stumbling block for him at the time. He did however state that he is hoping for a big move soon.



"After my impressive outing at the U-17 World Cup some big teams did come around but they couldn’t sign because of my age but am still being monitored by them and am hopeful of a big move soon," he told ghanacrusader.com.



Danlad has featured for all of Ghana's youth sides so far.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.