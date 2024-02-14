Team doctor who helped Ghana win 1982 AFCON to be buried on March 2

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The final funeral rites of the late Dr. Joe Ofori-Atta, a revered figure within Ghana’s sporting community, are scheduled to take place at New Tafo in the Eastern region.



This announcement came as the family of the late sports luminary paid a visit to the leadership of the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday.



Dr. Ofori-Atta, who served as a distinguished sports doctor for nearly two decades at the National Sports Authority, notably held the position of head of the Stadium Clinic in Accra.



His contributions extended beyond the confines of the clinic, as he collaborated closely with both the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana League Clubs Association.



A pivotal figure in Ghanaian football history, Dr. Ofori-Atta served as the Black Stars Team Doctor during the team’s victorious campaign in the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations held in Libya.



In addition to his impactful roles within various football bodies, Dr. Ofori-Atta held significant positions such as 1st Vice Chairman of the Organization of Ghana League Clubs Association (OGLA), now known as GHALCA.



He also contributed his expertise as a member of the Executive Council and Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



The late Dr. Joe Ofori-Atta will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in New Tafo, with the final funeral rites set to take place at ATI HEMAA FIE on Sunday, March 3, 2024.