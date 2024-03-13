Team Ghana withdraw from men's 4x100m medley relay swimming final

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's swimming relay team have dropped out of the men's 4x100m medley relay final.



According to reports, the team did not give a reason for withdrawing from the race.



The team which includes Abeiku Jackson, Kow Jackson, Harry Stacey and Niklas Yeboah progressed to the final after finishing 4th with a time of 4:04.98 in the heat in the early hours of Wednesday, March 13, 2024.



The final is scheduled to take place later today at the Aquatic Center at the Borteyman Sports Complex.



Ghana have two medals in swimming which were won by Abeiku Jackson. He won silver in the Men's 50m Butterfly.



He clinched the second medal after winning bronze in the 100m Butterfly on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.