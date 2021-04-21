Tarique Fosu's goal saves Brentford from defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghanaian forward Tarique Fosu saved the blushes of promotion chasing Brentford as they dropped points at home to Cradiff City denting their automatic promotion hopes.



Kieffer Moore's penalty put Cardiff in front after Ethan Pinnock's handball.



But Cardiff could not hold on to their lead just as their goalkeeper Alex Smithies could not hold on to Tariqe Fosu's shot, letting the 25-yard effort slip through his grasp.



Brentford pressed for a late winner but struggled to create any genuine chances against their stubborn opponents.



With second-placed Watford winning at Championship leaders Norwich, Brentford are now 10 points adrift of the top two with four games left this season, having played one fewer than Watford.



Cardiff, whose manager Mick McCarthy had already described as being out of play-off contention, remain eighth in the table and are now mathematically unable to finish inside the top six.



Although Brentford were undoubtedly the team with more to play for, they initially struggled against a Cardiff side who were organised defensively and tenacious in midfield.