Sports News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tariqe Fosu scores as Brentford hold ten-man Swansea City in Championship

Tariqe Fosu, Ghanaian winger

Ghana forward Tariqe Fosu was on target for Brentford during their 1-1 draw with Swansea City in the Championship on Wednesday.



Brentford travelled to the Liberty Stadium with the aim of continuing from where they left off against Luton Town last week.



The Bees indeed had the better of the exchanges in the second half and deservedly got the initiative through Tariqe Fosu in the 74th minute, just five minutes after Swansea defender Kyle Noughton had been given his marching orders.



However, Conor Hourihane brought the game to level with a fantastic strike in the 78th minute.



Fosu, who came on in the 56th minute, saw out the rest of the game while Andre Ayew lasted the entire duration for the Jack Army.



Swansea maintain their 2nd spot with 47 points from 25 games, two points above Brentford, who have a game in hand.