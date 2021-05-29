Tariqe Fosu's Brentford earns promotion to English Premier League after 74 years

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger, Tariqe Fosu and his Brentford side have secured promotion to the English Premier League for the first time in 74 years.



Brentford cruised to a 2-0 victory over Andre Ayew's Swansea City at Wembley to grab the final ticket to the top-flight.



Fosu was an unused substitute as Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes netted in the space to ten first-half minutes to put the game beyond the Welsh side.



Brentford's top scorer Ivan Toney converted from the spot 10 minutes after the start of the game before Marcondes doubled the lead ten minutes later.



Swansea came close through Ghana captain Andre Ayew in the second half but things went terribly bad for the Swans after Jay Fulton was red-carded with 25 minutes left.



Tariqe Fosu played in the semifinals against Bournemouth as Brentford reached the final.



However, Ayew's season ended disappointingly with defeat at Wembley despite scoring 17 times for the club this season.



Fosu and Ayew will make a quick trip to Ghana for the international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast next month.