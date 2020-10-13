Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tariqe Fosu reacts after scoring his first international goal for Ghana

play videoBlack Stars player, Tariqe Fosu

Ghana new boy Tariqe Fosu says he is proud to score his first goal for the West African giants in their roping 5-1 win against Qatar on Monday night.



The winger opened the floodgates as the Black Stars strolled to a comfortable win against the Asian champions.



He was making his second appearance for the four-time African champions after debuting last Friday in the 3-0 defeat to Mali- also in a friendly.



"I'm proud to have scored today and I'm happy we got the result today," he told the GFA in a video interview.



Aside from the goal, the England-born produced a decent performance to convince all and sundry about his qualities.



Watch the video below:





