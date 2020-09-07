Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tariqe Fosu impresses in Brentford win over Wycombe in Carabao Cup

Tariqe lasted 77 minutes before he was replaced by Marcus Forss

Ghanaian striker Tariqe delivered an impressive performance as Brentford progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup.



The 24-year-old’s performance helped the club secure victory over Wycombe via penalty shootout.



The game ended 1-1 in regulation time after Daryl Horgan cancelled out Ethan Pinnock first-half strike for Brentford. Brentford won the shootout 3-2.



Tariqe lasted 77 minutes before he was replaced by Marcus Forss. It was Tariqe's first official appearance this season.



He will be hoping to play a vital role this season as Brentford eye qualification to the Premier League. The club missed on promotion last season after losing the playoffs final to Fulham.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.