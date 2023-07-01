Tariqe Fosu becomes free agent after Brentford failed to renew contract

Sports News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu is currently without a club after his contract with Brentford expired on June 30.



Although the 27-year-old player has not yet attracted any known interest, his availability on a free transfer is expected to generate interest from several clubs in the English Championship, FootballGhana.com understands.



Having joined Brentford from Oxford United in January 2020, Fosu made a total of 63 appearances for the club over the course of three years.



During this period, he managed to score five goals but did not feature for Thomas Frank's side in the final year of his contract.



Fosu played a crucial role in Brentford's successful promotion to the Premier League during the 2020/21 season, featuring in 39 matches.



He contributed four goals and four assists throughout the campaign, including a memorable winning goal against Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium in December.



Although Fosu made his Premier League debut as a late substitute in a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City in March 2022, he only made a single appearance for Brentford in the English top-flight.



In the first half of the 2022/23 season, Fosu was loaned out to Championship side Stoke City.



However, in January, he moved to Rotherham United on another loan spell, where he made 19 appearances.