Tariq Lamptey wins Porsche vehicle after being named Brighton's Player of the Month

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey has won Brighton and Hove Albion's player of the Month in October.



The Ghanaian defender gets to use the Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex after emerging as the player of the month for Brighton. He will use the fancy for 48 hours.



Lamptey has now broken Kaoru Mitoma's streak of two wins in a row following a phenomenal performance in the month.



The Chelsea academy graduate featured only in one of the five games Brighton played in the month.



However, his outstanding display against Olympique Marseille went unmatched by any other player as he walked away with the price.



Lamptey won two penalties in the game to help Brighton come from two goals down to earn a precious point in the UEFA Europa League away fixture.



The Black Stars full-back is currently nursing an injury he suffered after the Marseille game and is expected to be back in action soon.





EE/KPE