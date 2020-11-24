Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Tariq Lamptey to miss Brighton game against Liverpool at AMEX

Tariq Lamptey, Brighton & Hove Albion player

Brighton & Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey will miss their home game against Liverpool this weekend at the AMEX Stadium.



The former Chelsea academy graduate was sent off for two yellow card offences in their 2-1 at Aston Villa over the weekend.



Head coach Potter said: “It is what it is. We have to get on with it.



“We have a squad of players and we have to adapt.



“At the same time, Tariq has done really well for us.



“He is an important part of what we are trying to do and I thought he was really good today.



“He has got some incredible attributes we try to use the best we can.



“Don’t forget he was playing on Jack Grealish’s side, who is in an incredible moment of form.



“He is having to cover a bit of ground and I thought his team mates helped him, covered behind him well.”



Potter was non-committal on the second yellow card shown to Lamptey after he challenged with Grealish.



He said: “It’s on the other side of the pitch and I haven’t seen it back.



“Tariq says there wasn’t much contact so whether it was a yellow card or not, I don’t know.



“I’d need to have another look at it.”



Lamptey was the 11th player sent off in the Prem this season.



The previous ten, including Yves Bissouma and Lewis Dunk, were all straight reds.



The UK born with Ghanaian descent joined Brighton from Chelsea and has been impressive for teh club.



Tariq has been linked to several big clubs in Europe.

