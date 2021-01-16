Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: goal.com

Tariq Lamptey to agree new long-term deal at Brighton

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Brighton and Hove Albion.



According to talkSport, the Ghana descent will be rewarded with an increased salary and a new deal after his impressive start to life at the Amex Stadium.



The 20-year-old joined Brighton on a three-and-a-half-year contract from Chelsea last January, and he was a reported subject of interest from Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the last transfer window.