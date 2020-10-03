Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Tariq Lamptey shortlisted for September EPL ‘PoTM’ award

Brighton & Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey

Ghana target and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey has been rewarded for his explosive start to the season by being shortlisted for the English Premier League ‘Player of the Month’ for September.



The 19 year old right full back has been the toast of fans of the English Premier League with his dazzling displays in his first three games making telling contributions.



Lamptey joined Brighton in January from his boyhood club Chelsea and has since grown in leaps and bounds.



No doubt his tremendous form has seen him shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the month September.



The defender has so far played in Brighton's three games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United.



His displays have earned him rave reviews from pundits and English Premier League enthusiast.



He will be battling Everton duo of James Rodriguez and Calvert-Lewin Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspurs and others for the award.

