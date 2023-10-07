Tariq Lamptey scoops MOTM award in Brighton's 2-2 draw with Marseille in Europa League

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey has been voted the Man of the Match in the Europa League game between Brighton and Hove Albion and Olympique Marseille.



The versatile full-back starred as the English outfit came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the Stade Velodrome in France.



Lamptey pulled 47.9% of votes to beat Pascal Gross, Jan Paul Van Hecke and Joel Veltman to the award.



The 23-year-old recently returned from injury and has been in fine form for the Seagulls. This was his second man of the match accolade after winning the award in the game against Manchester United in the English Premier League.



Meanwhile, in an exciting game on Thursday night, Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout scored in the space of a minute to give Marseille a two-goal lead.



After the break, Pascal Gross pulled one back from the spot before Joao Pedro completed the comeback with two minutes remaining.



Lamptey has been named in the Black Stars team for the international friendlies against USA and Mexico next week.



