Tariq Lamptey reveals he rejected several offers in favour of Brighton switch

Sports News of Friday, 13 November 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey has revealed that he turned down numerous offers to sign for the club.
The 20-year-old has won many admirers with his performances since joining Brighton.
Before moving to the AMEX Stadium, the right-back was linked with numerous clubs including Sevilla and Atlético Madrid.
Lamptey told 90Min: "I sat down with the coaches, family members, and agents and thought about what's best for me. It was a really tough decision."
"Being at a club since the age of nine, going up through the whole system and making your first-team debut, everything happened so quickly, but I had to look at where I would get the most football and how I could take my game to the next level."
"It wasn't an easy decision, I thought about it every day. But the opportunity came for me to come to Brighton, which is a fantastic club with a really good plan for the team, and the move made a lot of sense."
"There were quite a few options to go to, but I sat down with my family and talked about where would be best for me, where could help me develop, and I thought Brighton would be the best club for me.”
