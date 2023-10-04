Tariq Lamptey returns to Black Stars squad to face Mexico and USA in friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

England-based defender Tariq Lamptey has made a return to the Black Stars team ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America.



Ghana will take on Mexico at the Bank of America stadium – in Charlotte on Saturday, October 14 before taking on the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Nashville Tennessee.



Hughton is expected to use the two friendlies as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.



Ahead of the games, the former Premier League tactician has announced a 23-man squad, with Lamptey making a return after a long absence due to injury.



The former Chelsea defender has not featured for the Black Stars since March 2023 after picking up an injury setback. His last appearance for the national team was in December 2022 during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Lamptey was named in the Black Stars squad for Angola’s doubleheader in March but the defender had to pull out after failing to recover in time for the games.



He subsequently missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar in June and the Central Africa Republic in early September as well as Liberia’s friendly.



Having recovered and playing actively for Brighton in the Premier League, the pacey right-back has made a return to the team for the high profile friendlies this month.