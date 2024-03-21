Tariq Lamptey rejoins Black Stars for the first time since 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey has joined the Black Stars in Marrakech, Morocco for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.



The 23-year-old is making a return to the national team for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Lamptey has not featured for the Black Stars since featuring in the 3-2 victory over South Korea at the global showpiece.



He has been consistently dropped for international assignments due to his niggling injuries. The England-born Ghanaian also missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast due to the setback.



However, his injury comeback is a huge boost for the Black Stars as new coach Otto Addo prepares his team for June's World Cup qualifiers.



The former England youth international is expected to feature in Friday's West African derby against Nigeria as well as next Tuesday's game against Uganda.



The Black Stars hope to put behind them a disastrous AFCON by beating their arch-rivals Nigeria.