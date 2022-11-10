Tariq Lamptey reacts after scoring for Brighton in win over Arsenal

Sports News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has expressed his happiness after scoring his first goal of the season in Brighton'3-1 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.



The 22-year-old put up an impressive display to help his side knock out the Premier League leaders at the Emirates stadium.



Albion came from a goal down to win thanks to Danny Welbeck and Lamptey, who scored their first goals of the season and a fine finish by Kaoru Mitoma.



"What a night, great performance from the boys ???????? Good to get a goal as well ⚡️⚽️ Thank you for the support hope you all got home safe," Lamptey posted on his twitter page.





Lamptey has made 12 appearances and scored one goal in all competitions for Brighton.



He is expected to be named in the final squad of Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.



Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17 before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.