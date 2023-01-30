Tariq Lamptey provides assist as Brighton kick Liverpool out of FA Cup

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian right-back Tariq Lamptey showed once again his importance to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon in the English FA Cup win at home.



The young defender was one of the best players on the field for the Seagulls in their English FA Cup fourth round clash against giant Liverpool FC at the East Sussex stadium.



Lamptey provided an assist in his team’s narrow 2-1 but impressive comeback win over the Reds to book a place in the next stage of the ongoing 2022-23 FA Cup competition.



Harvey Elliot gave the Reds a 30th minute lead after he was nicely set up by Egyptian player Mohammed Salah to score the opening of the match to put the visitors 1-0 up.



Nine minutes later after his team went down by a lone goal, Lamptey’s attempted shot at goal was luckily deflected off Lewis Dunk into the back of the net for his team to level the score before the half time whistle was blown.



He was a delight to watch throughout the game with his excellent passing and ability to surge forward from the right side of Brighton’s attack causing a lot of problems to the defense of Liverpool.



Kaoru Mitoma, who completed the most dribbles in the game with six, scored the winner two minutes into the eight minutes of additional time period when he connected with Pervis Estupinan’s cross at the far post before slotting home the winner.



Lamptey and his team are through to the next stage of the 2022-23 English FA Cup competition following the impressive win over Liverpool.