Tariq Lamptey provides assist as Brighton beat Crystal Palace

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey made a goal contribution as Brighton and Hove Albion recovered from their defeat to Luton Town to beat Crystal Palace.



The 23-year-old recently returned from injury which ruled him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.



Manager Roberto De Zerbi handed the Ghanaian wing-back a starting role on the left side, where has been efficient this season.



The English-born Ghanaian's cross in the 33rd minute found Jack Hinshelwood as the Amex Park outfit doubled their lead.



Lewis Dunk opened the scoring 30 minutes earlier after connecting to a Pascal Gross cross.



Facundo Buonanotte added Brighton's third a minute after Hinshelwood had scored for the host.



Later in the second half, Jean Phillipe Mateta pulled one back for the Eagles after meeting a Joachim Andersen assist.



Joao Pedro restored Brighton's three goal lead with five minutes remaining after pouncing of Danny Welbeck's pass.



Compatriots Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were also in action for Crystal Palace, with the latter lasting the enire duration.