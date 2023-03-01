Tariq Lamptey plays full throttle for Brighton in narrow FA Cup win over Stoke City

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international, Tariq Lamptey was in action for Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night in the English FA Cup encounter against Stoke City.



The Black Stars defender started for his team today in the away match as the team’s right back.



In a game where Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration of the contest, he was unplayable in his position and helped the defense of Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet.



Today, thanks to a goal from Evan Ferguson after he was assisted by in-form attacker Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton secured an important 1-0 win over the English lower-tier opponent.



Courtesy of the win, the English Premier League club has advanced to the quarter-finals of this season’s FA Cup.



Following his impressive showing today, Tariq Lamptey will be eyeing more playing time in the league.