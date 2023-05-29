Tariq Lamptey opens up on training with Michael Essien at Chelsea

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brighton and Hove Albion right wing-back Tariq Lamptey has opened up on how he was privileged to share the same training pitch with former Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien.



According to Tariq, he got to train with Essien towards the end of his career as a youngster with the Chelsea Academy.



"There were a few times I watched him play and was lucky to have trained with him as well towards the end of his career. You can see the strike and technique he had on the field," he said on the Citi Breakfast Show.



He named Essien as one of the heroes he admired and loved to watch when he was a youngster.



Tariq began his career at the age of 9 when he joined Chelsea Academy in 2008 after he was scouted playing grassroots football for his local team, Larkspur Rovers.



He spent 11 years with the youth team before he made his senior debut for the senior team in 2019.



Tariq suffered a knock during Brighton and Hove Albion's 4-0 home win against West Ham on March 4 and has since not recovered. Joel Velman replaced him in the 16th minute of that game.



Following further assessments, the English-born Ghanaian sustained a knee injury which saw his season cut short, but he managed to make 23 appearances and scored one goal in all competitions for Brighton to secure a spot for next season's UEFA Europa League.



Regarding his injury return, Tariq, 22, said, "I'm working hard to recover, and I should be back soon."





LSN/KPE