Tariq Lamptey makes quick injury return ahead 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Chris Hughton will be delighted with the injury return of Tariq Lamptey ahead of next week's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Angola.



The right-back has been out of action for Brighton after sustaining a knee injury.



According to his Coach De Zerbi the injury was not serious and Lamptey could make a return before the international break.



"It's not a big problem. It’s a small injury,” he said, as quoted by brightonandhovealbion.com.



Lamptey missed Brighton's 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League due to the injury.



The 22-year-old has recovered on time ahead of this week's international break which he will be traveling to Ghana for the AFCON qualifier against Angola.