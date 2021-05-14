Tariq Lamptey is no longer a target for Arsenal - Fabrizio Romano

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal's reported interest in Tariq Lamptey on the Here We Go Podcast.



Defender Tariq Lamptey who was born to Ghanaian parents in England has been linked to the Gunners this season.



But according to the journalist, Lamptey is no longer a priority for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window.



“I’ve said many times that they’re looking for a centre-back if David Luiz leaves the club, it’s not decided yet, but there are huge chances for him to leave, so if David Luiz leaves they will go for a centre-back.



"100 percent they will go for a right-back, but Lamptey is no longer a target and Hakimi is really difficult. Max Aarons is one of the names on the list, but it is a very long list,” Romano added.



The 20-year-old is currently out of action due to injury but he has played eleven games this season, scored one goal, and has one assist.



Lamptey joined Brighton and Hove Albion last winter from Chelsea U23 for 3,000,000 euros.