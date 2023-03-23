Tariq Lamptey is a 'big miss' for Ghana - Chris Hughton

Sports News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has admitted that the absence of Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey for Ghana’s game against Angola is a significant loss for his side.



In a pre-match presser on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Chris Hughton rued the absence of the right back but indicated that a solution has been found.



“Tariq Lamptey will be a big miss for us, but that is why we have a squad, we knew two weeks before he might not make it so we were ready for this”.



Since switching allegiance to Ghana in 2022, Tariq Lamptey has played four games for Ghana with two of them coming in the World Cup.



Chris Hughton also provided an update on Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu who looks set to miss the encounter.



The center-back has sustained an injury and is unlikely to feature in the game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023.



"The only injury concern in the squad will be Mohammed Salisu who there has been some concerns about him over the last few weeks."



"He has had some injury difficulties over the last two weeks at his club. Although he played last week, the club hasn't used him full-time because of that," Chris Hughton said at his pre-match conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



Chris Hughton added that they will still have the chance to assess the Southampton defender on whether he can play or not before kickoff for the match.



"He will be the only doubt that we have and we will have to think about it today and tomorrow."



The match is set for 16:00 GMT kick-off time on Thursday, March 23, 2023.





