Tariq Lamptey forced off with injury during Nottingham Forest clash

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey suffered another injury following his return from a lengthy lay-off.



The versatile defender was making a return from an injury setback when he started in the match between Brighton and Nottingham Forest.



However, just after the hour mark the defender had to be replaced by Joao Pedro following a discomfort.



Lamptey will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations 49 days away.



The 23-year-old missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros due to injury and was also not in the team during the October international break.



His persistent injury problem will be a big blow for the Black Stars and the Seagulls as the season continues.



Meanwhile, Brighton take a first-half lead at the City Grounds after Ewan Ferguson and Joao Pedro scored to cancel Anthony Elanga's early strike for Nottingham Forest.