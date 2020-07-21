Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tariq Lamptey features as Brighton secure PL status in draw against Newcastle United

Lamptey played 86 minutes of the game

English-born Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey impressed as Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed their English Premier League status in a goalless draw against Newcastle United with a game left.



The Seagulls needed just a point to secure their place in the English top-flight next season after a difficult campaign saw them battle for survival in most part of the season.



Lamptey, who played 86 minutes of the game, had an interesting battle with Newcastle United winger Matt Richie.



The former Chelsea player also linked up well with Yves Bissouma on the right flank in a game that lacked some spark.



Brighton could have had a penalty early in the game after Neal Maupay was brought down by Matt Richie, before Adam Webster had the best chance of the game which he missed.



Meanwhile, Dwight Gayle's header over the roof of Brighton's net was Newcastle only effort upfront.



Brighton will play Burnley on the final day of the English Premier League, with the status confirmed for next season.

