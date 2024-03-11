Tariq Lamptey expresses joy after Brighton's win against Nottingham Forest

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey shared his excitement on social media after contributing to Brighton and Hove Albion's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.



The Black Stars defender made a significant impact coming off the bench in the week 28 fixture at the American Express Stadium.



Lamptey entered the game in the 60th minute, replacing Ansu Fati, and played a crucial role in securing the win. The lone goal came from an own goal by Andrew Omobamidele, earning Brighton three valuable points in the Sunday afternoon encounter.



Expressing his joy on Instagram, Lamptey wrote, “Good win today, thanks for the support as always.” The 23-year-old has made 13 appearances this season, contributing three assists to Brighton's campaign.



With this victory, Brighton now sit in eighth place on the Premier League table with 42 points after 28 games. The team continues to showcase its competitive spirit as they aim for a strong finish in the league.