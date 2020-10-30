Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tariq Lamptey emerges as the most fouled defender in the English Premier League

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Brighton and Hove Albion's right-back, Tariq Lamptey has emerged as the most fouled defender in the ongoing English Premier League.



The full-back is gaining a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the top flight and the statistics show he is getting forward more than his rivals and therefore more likely to be fouled.



Lamptey, who is known for his overlapping forward runs, was fouled 3.28 times on average in 90 minutes which is even higher than Wolves flier Adama Traore (2.10) who often starts as a wing-back.



The 20-year-old also tops the charts when it comes to dribbling with an average of 4.82 runs past opponents in every game which is better than the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, and Hector Bellerin.



He is expected to keep his position in the team when Graham Potter's side takes on Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday, November, 2.

