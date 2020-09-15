Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Tariq Lamptey breaks the internet with his performance against old club Chelsea

Ghana target Tariq Lamptey was the toast of many football lovers on Monday night with his splendid performance against his old club Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.



Brighton lost the game by 3-1 but undoubtedly the best player on the night was the Chelsea Academy graduate who showed his former side what they are missing as he run the slow paced Marcos Alonso ragged on the left flank.



He was a constant threat on the left flank and it was no surprise he gave the assist for the Brighton equalizer through Leandro Trossard after Chelsea had taken the lead through Jorginho.



A bullet from Reece James and Kurt Zouma ensured Chelsea run away with all the three points and a 3-1 win but most Chelsea fans were wondering why the club let go off Tariq Lamptey.



REACTIONS BELOW:





Chelsea after spending £200 million during this pandemic is struggling against Brighton.



Retweet if you think Lamptey is playing better than Havertz. #BRICHE pic.twitter.com/KAYhKym039 — Rufus (@jkrprajapati) September 14, 2020

Tariq Lamptey is playing like he hates Chelsea ????



Loftus cheek thinks it’s a modeling contest huh — Edembwoy???? (@RealEdem) September 14, 2020

Chelsea let Tariq Lamptey go, just to let him be the latest piece in this elite club.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/wW4E8qypzi — Gary #StopTheStigma (@garyalsmith) September 14, 2020

Don’t let that absolute fucking thunderclapper distract you from the fact Lamptey has been the best RB on the pitch — niran. (@TheOfficialFNG) September 14, 2020

Alonso is being rinsed and hung out to dry by Lamptey — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) September 14, 2020

Tariq Lamptey first half highlights vs Chelsea 2020 1080p pic.twitter.com/yWvfZnmGjf — Oli ???????????????????????????????????? (@afcboli) September 14, 2020

Lamptey is so brilliant.



If only Chelsea and Lampard knew what would become of him.



Timo Wener and Havertz need more time. pic.twitter.com/F2dDyf1MBu — Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking452) September 14, 2020

Chelsea reject Tariq Lamptey out here ending careers. Alonso. Mudded????pic.twitter.com/QzHj3phgND — Atopa Gangster???????? (@Atopa_Gangster) September 14, 2020

Lamptey is actually clear of all 3 pic.twitter.com/T7Pb5OvTA3 — Marcus (@MarcusUTD_) September 14, 2020

Alonso whenever he sees Lamptey running at him pic.twitter.com/heT6Qk9Qc1 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 14, 2020

Lamptey has been fantastic! — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 14, 2020

