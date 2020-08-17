Sports News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC chase the signature of Ghanaian goalkeeper Kofi Mensah

As Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC is aiming at wrestling to win the league from bitterest rivals Simba SC next season, they are augmenting their squad with top quality.



The latest to be on the radar of the Yellow and Greens is Ghanaian goalkeeper Kofi Mensah who plays in Zambia.



The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form in the Zambia Super League for Power Dynamos.



Young Africans want to sign Mensah to bolster their goalkeeping department for the 2020/2021 campaign.



"Young Africans are interested in Mensah from Power Dynamos. With inconsistencies and injuries in their goalkeeping department, the club is considering making an offer for Mensah for next season,” a close source told DucorSports.com



Kofi Mensah left Ghana for Lusaka Dynamos in 2019 after ending his stint with Ghana Premier League side Karela United.



After a short stints at Lusaka Dynamos, Mensah switched camp to sign for Power Dynamos



He is former Ghana U-17 and U-20 shot stopper.

