Tanzanian club Simba SC in talks to appoint Kwasi Appiah - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tanzanian giants, Simba SC are reportedly in talks with James Kwasi Appiah to become their technical director.



According to reports by Oyerapa FM, talks are in the advanced stage as Simba hopes to land the services of the former Black Stars coach.



The report further indicates that the Sudanese FA is also in talks with the ex-Black Stars player to assume the role of head coach for the Sudanese national team.



Kwasi Appiah has had a spell in Sudan where he led Khartoum National Club for three years, from 2014-2017.



The former Black Stars manager is currently unattached after his contract as Black Stars trainer run out in 2020.



Meanwhile, Kwasi Appiah has applied for the vacant Black Stars role in hope of a third stint with the West African powerhouse.



EE/SARA