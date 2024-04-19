Tanzanian club Simba FC interested in Medeama forward Derrick Fordjour

Sports News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Simba SC, a prominent club in Tanzania, is actively pursuing a move for Medeama SC's forward Derrick Fordjour ahead of the 2024-25 football season.



Negotiations between the two clubs have progressed to an advanced stage, indicating a potential transfer for the Ghana Premier League champion.



Fordjour, who signed a four-year deal with Medeama in 2022, demonstrated his skill during the team's title-winning campaign in the 2022-23 Premier League season.



He contributed two goals and five assists in 27 appearances, showcasing his impact on the field.



His influence extended to the CAF Champions League, where he played a crucial role in Medeama's historic advancement to the group stage, featuring prominently in all six matches.



Despite being just 21 years old, Fordjour has already made 19 appearances in the Ghanaian top division this season, scoring once and providing a couple of assists.



The talented winger's performances have attracted attention from other African clubs, including Young Africans SC from Tanzania, who have also shown interest.