Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tanzanian club Namungo FC signs Ghanaian striker Stephen Sey

Ghanaian striker Stephen Sey

Tanzania Premier League outfit Namungo FC has completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Stephen Sey, the club announced.



Sey is joining them from Singida United who suffered relegation from the Tanzanian top-flight at the end of the season.



The 26-year-old forward put in an impressive performance in the just ended campaign which attracted Namungo.



The former Tudu Might Jets player will be participating in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup with his new club as they finished as runners-up in the Tanzania Federation Cup.



Namungo ended the Tanzania Premier League season on the 4th position.

