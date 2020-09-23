Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Tanzania Football Federation commiserates with Ghana FA over Offinso accident

President of the Tanzania Football Federation, Wallace Karia

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has extended its condolences to the Ghana Football Association following the death of 7 juvenile footballers in a gory accident on Saturday.



The players of Offinso-based Africa Vision Soccer Academy were involved in the accident on the Kumasi-Offinso road after returning from a registration centre for their screening.



In a letter signed by the President of the TFF, Wallace Karia and addressed to the GFA President Kurt Okraku, the Association extended their sympathy and condolences to the football family and the entire Ghanaians for the untimely demise of the players.



“We are greatly shocked and saddened by the news of the death of 8 young footballers that killed in a car accident."



“On behalf of the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) and all football stakeholders in the country, I would like to express our sympathy and wish to send our condolences to football family and the entire Ghanaians for the up timely demise of the players.



“At this period of sorrow, the thought of TFF members are with the family and close friends of the deceased. We pray for strength and perseverance during these difficult moments. May God rest their soul in eternal peace."



Twenty-four (24) other kids are also receiving treatment at the St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso following the accident.



Ten of the victims were treated at the St. Patrick’s Hospital and have been discharged while others are still receiving treatment at the various hospitals.

